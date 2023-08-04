|
04.08.2023 19:25:10
Why Atlassian Stock Stands Strong Today
Shares of collaboration software specialist Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) lifted its weight with authority on Friday. Following a robust fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, Atlassian's stock rose as much as 24.8% at the market open. The gain cooled down to a still-impressive 19% by 12:30 p.m. ET.Atlassian's adjusted fourth-quarter earnings more than doubled year over year, rising from $0.27 to $0.57 per diluted share. Top-line sales jumped 23.5% higher, landing at $939 million.The analyst consensus had called for earnings near $0.43 per share on revenue of roughly $911 million, sticking close to management's guidance figures. The company breezed past those projections with ease.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!