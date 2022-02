Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the autoimmune disease specialist Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) are poised for a tough session today. Ahead of the opening bell, the drugmaker's share price cratered by more than 20%, on heavy volume, in premarket trading Monday morning.Aurinia's shares plunged in early morning action today in response to the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. Although net revenue from the company's oral lupus nephritis medication, Lupkynis, jumped by 60% during the three-month period relative the third quarter of 2021, Aurinia's 2022 annual revenue guidance of between $115 million and $135 million fell well short of expectations. Wall Street, for its part, was expecting the midway point of the company's 2022 revenue forecast to come in at around $178 million. Image source: Getty Images.