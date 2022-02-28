|
28.02.2022 15:43:17
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today
Shares of the autoimmune disease specialist Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) are poised for a tough session today. Ahead of the opening bell, the drugmaker's share price cratered by more than 20%, on heavy volume, in premarket trading Monday morning.Aurinia's shares plunged in early morning action today in response to the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report. Although net revenue from the company's oral lupus nephritis medication, Lupkynis, jumped by 60% during the three-month period relative the third quarter of 2021, Aurinia's 2022 annual revenue guidance of between $115 million and $135 million fell well short of expectations. Wall Street, for its part, was expecting the midway point of the company's 2022 revenue forecast to come in at around $178 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!