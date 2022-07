Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Perked Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the commercial-stage biopharma Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose by as much as 13.7% during Friday's trading session. The drugmaker's stock perked up today in response to yet another buyout rumor.This time around, Japanese drug manufacturer Otsuka Holdings is rumored to be considering a bid, according to a report posted on the subscription-based Betaville website and subsequently circulated on Twitter. Aurinia, for its part, has not commented on this takeover speculation. Aurinia's name has floated to the top of the biopharma rumor mill multiple times since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its oral lupus nephritis medication, Lupkynis, back in January 2021. So far, these rumors have proven to be just that -- rumors.Continue reading