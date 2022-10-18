|
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Green Thumb Industries Are Marching Higher Today
Marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. As of 11:16 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, Aurora Cannabis' (NASDAQ: ACB) stock was up by 1%; Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ: CGC) shares were higher by 1%; and Green Thumb Industries' (OTC: GTBIF) equity was up by 3%. These beaten-down pot stocks appear to be melting up today in response to positive third-quarter earnings reports from industry giants like Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson, as well as easing of the corporate bond situation in the U.K. Speaking to this point, all of the major U.S. stock indices are solidly in the green at the time of this writing.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
