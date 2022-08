Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Canada's top-tier marijuana stocks are having a strong session Wednesday. As of 1:29 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was in the green by 7.4%, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was up by 11.4%, and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) was higher by a respectable 3.5%. What's causing investors to pile into these stocks today? Oddly enough, there haven't been any needle-moving developments in the world of cannabis lately. As a result, the industry seems to be simply going through yet another bear market rally today. Speaking to this point, Aurora, Canopy, and Tilray have all lost a staggering amount of their value in 2022. Bargain hunters, in turn, might be trying to time the bottom with these beaten-down names today. Continue reading