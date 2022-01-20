|
20.01.2022 22:41:20
Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb, and Curaleaf Stocks Got Crushed Today
On a disappointing day for stock market investors -- one in which a hopeful morning rally turned into another afternoon crash -- marijuana investors are even more pessimistic than most.By the time trading was over for today, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) had lost 2.3% of their value, followed by Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) with a 5.6% loss, and Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) down 7%.
