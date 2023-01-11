|
11.01.2023 19:22:51
Why Aurora Cannabis and Other Marijuana Stocks Just Popped
Investors in marijuana stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) are having a good day today -- their first after four days of nonstop selling for some of these stocks. Through 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Curaleaf are gaining 1.3%, and Aurora Cannabis is up 2.6%, while Tilray stock is leading the whole sector higher with a big 6% gain.The growing popularity of medical marijuana apparently is behind it all.The effort to legalize marijuana at the national level ran into some roadblocks in 2022, and the drug is fully legal today in only 24 states and territories, according to the latest data from marijuana legalization advocate NORML. At the same time, however, 42 states and territories allow medical marijuana. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
