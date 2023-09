Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Gave Up Some Gains Today

Shares of cannabis companies Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) both plunged more than 10% in early trading Thursday morning. Canopy Growth quickly recovered most of its losses, and as of 10:30 a.m. ET today is only down about 1.8%.Aurora Cannabis didn't and is still down a depressing 7.2%. The question is why. And the answer seems to be: Congress.The U.S. Senate is currently preparing the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act for a vote. If passed, the law would make it easier for banks to provide services to marijuana businesses, a positive for marijuana stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel