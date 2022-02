Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading