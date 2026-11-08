Aurora Innovatio a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CY5C / ISIN: US0517741072
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08.11.2026 09:48:45
Why Aurora Innovation Stock Lagged the Market Last Month
Self-driving truck specialist Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had an October to forget, as far as its stock was concerned. A lackluster quarterly earnings report drained investor sentiment on the company, as did a change by an analyst tracking its fortunes. With these roadblocks, Aurora's shares skidded to an almost 21% loss across the Halloween month.
On Oct. 1, Evercore ISI's Chris McNally updated his take on Aurora's equity. He continues to be bullish on the company, although, according to reports, he pointed out that it didn't disclose any notable new clients during its annual analyst day. More impactfully, he removed Aurora stock from his company's tactical action positioning (TAP) list of hot stocks to buy on short-term catalysts.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Aurora Innovation A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Aurora Innovation Inc Registered Shs -A-
|3,90
|10,09%
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