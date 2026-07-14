Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009
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14.07.2026 18:44:12
Why Aurora Innovation Stock Zoomed 77.6% Higher In The First Half of 2026
Shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ: AUR) jumped 77.6% higher in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The self-driving truck start-up is beginning to show growth momentum as it develops new routes for customers, even though revenue over the last 12 months was still under $10 million. At $6.10 as of this writing on July 14, 2026, Aurora Innovation is still well below its price when it went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021. Here's why the stock was up so much in 2026, and whether you should buy shares as its growth starts to pick up. Aurora Innovation builds hardware and software for self-driving vehicles, specifically for large semi-trucks. With millions of trucks operating in the United States, the company's goal is to expand nationwide for these highway drivers, who face much simpler routes than city drivers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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