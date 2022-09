Why Auto Stocks Ford, Lucid, and GM Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of automotive stocks were tumbling today as the broader market fell on concerns of near-record inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market. Investors are concerned that persistent inflation and a strong labor market will encourage the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rates, which could end up slowing the economy down too much. As a result, Ford (NYSE: F) fell 5.4%, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) slid 6.3%, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) tumbled 5.7% as of 11:43 a.m. ET. Continue reading