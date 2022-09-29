|
29.09.2022 18:13:32
Why Auto Stocks Ford, Lucid, and GM Are Falling Today
Shares of automotive stocks were tumbling today as the broader market fell on concerns of near-record inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market. Investors are concerned that persistent inflation and a strong labor market will encourage the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rates, which could end up slowing the economy down too much. As a result, Ford (NYSE: F) fell 5.4%, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) slid 6.3%, and General Motors (NYSE: GM) tumbled 5.7% as of 11:43 a.m. ET. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
