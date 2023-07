Why Autoliv Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Autoliv (NYSE: ALV), a global provider of automotive safety systems, jumped as much as 11.3% Friday morning after the company announced record quarterly sales with its second-quarter report. The stock was still up by 11% on the news as of 2:23 p.m. ET, at its highest level in almost 18 months. Autoliv reported net year-over-year sales growth of 27% in the second quarter thanks to increases in volume and improved pricing. The quarter set records for sales, operating cash flow, and adjusted operating income since the company spun off its Veoneer unit in 2018. Autoliv spun off Veoneer to separate its electronics segment, which was acquired by Qualcomm and a private equity partner three years later. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel