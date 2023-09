Why AutoZone Stock Raced 4% Higher on Wednesday

A clutch of analyst price-target raises was the fuel injection powering AutoZone 's (NYSE: AZO) stock on Wednesday. With that positive sentiment at its back, the auto-parts retailer's shares accelerated more than 4% higher on the day. By contrast, the S&P 500 index sank by almost 1%.No less than four prognosticators adjusted their AutoZone fair-value estimations, with three of them raising those targets.None of these moves was drastic. This was typified by Barclays' Matthew McClintock, who only added $21 to his level for a new figure of $2,742 per share. He maintained his overweight (buy) recommendation as he did so. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel