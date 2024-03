Why Avangrid Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) rose 13% on Thursday after the electric and gas utility and renewable energy provider announced that it has received a "take private" proposal from its majority stakeholder Iberdrola, S.A. (OTC: IBDSF).In a press release earlier today, Avangrid announced it has received a non-binding proposal from electric utility giant Iberdrola to acquire all issued and outstanding common shares of Avangrid it doesn't already own for $34.25 in cash per share -- or a total of $2.49 billion. Iberdrola already owns around 81.6% of Avangrid 's outstanding shares.The offer values Avangrid represents a modest 6.8% premium from Avangrid 's closing price yesterday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel