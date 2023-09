Why Avantax Stock Soared 29% This Week

Shares of Avantax (NASDAQ: AVTA) are up 29% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the tax-focused financial planning and wealth management firm agreed to be acquired by privately held Cetera Financial Group.In a press release dated Monday, Sept. 11, Avantax announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Cetera in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly $1.2 billion, net of Avantax's debt. More specifically, holders of Avantax common stock will receive $26 per share in cash -- a roughly 30% premium from Avantax's closing price on Sept. 8, 2023 -- subject to required withholding taxes. The stock closed Thursday at $25.59 per share."This transaction, upon closing, will deliver immediate cash value to Avantax stockholders," stated Avantax CEO Chris Walters. "It is a result of Avantax's strategic transformation and value creation efforts, which, when combined with the sale of TaxAct in December 2022, has unlocked significant value for our stockholders."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel