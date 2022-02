Why Avaya Stock Just Crashed and Burned

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wednesday is turning out to be a not fun day to own shares of Avaya Holdings (NYSE: AVYA) stock. Heading into the fiscal first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that the cloud communications software provider would earn $0.68 per share on sales of more than $736 million. Instead, Avaya reported this morning that it earned only $0.42 per share, and on sales of just $713 million. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, Avaya stock is down 20.7%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading