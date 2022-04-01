|
01.04.2022 00:49:07
Why Aveanna Healthcare Stock Got Sick Again Today
To put it mildly, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ: AVAH) has not been having a good week.Two days after whiffing on its latest quarterly results, the company was stung on Thursday by the latest in a string of analyst price target downgrades. As a result, its share price tumbled by nearly 10% on the day. The latest analyst to ding Aveanna stock is RBC Capital's Frank Morgan. Friday morning, he took a big pair of shears to his price target, cutting it to $9 per share from the previous $16.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
