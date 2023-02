Why Aviat Networks Stock Surged by 19% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's nothing like an estimates-trouncing quarter to put some zing into a company's stock price. That was the joyful dynamic experienced by Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) on Thursday, when investors piled into the networking products and services company after it published its latest earnings report. The stock was a real hot item, and closed the session more than 19% higher.After market hours on Wednesday, Aviat unveiled the figures for its fiscal 2023 second quarter, and they were impressive. For the period, which ended Dec. 30, the company's revenue totaled $90.7 million, which was nearly 17% higher on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at $11.1 million ($0.94 per share) for a robust improvement of almost 31% over the year-ago quarter. That profit margin also notched a new all-time quarterly record for Aviat. Continue reading