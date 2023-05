Why AWS Is So Important to Amazon's Business

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price tanked after the company reported earnings last month, on news that the growth rate of Amazon Web Service (AWS), the company's cloud business, has continued to decline. AWS is crucial for Amazon because of its growth potential, and it also helps Amazon stay out of the red.Amazon's business is diverse, and the bulk of its top line still comes from online retail. But AWS has been taking up a bigger chunk over the years. At $21.4 billion in revenue last quarter (period ended March 31), it was 42% the size of online retail sales. Two years ago, that percentage was just 26%, when AWS sales were much smaller at $13.5 billion. Continue reading