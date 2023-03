Why Axon Enterprise Stock Is Soaring 13% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) are racing 13.1% higher this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the maker of Tasers for law enforcement reported fourth-quarter earnings that handily outstripped Wall Street forecasts.Axon said it generated $0.70 per share in profits for the period on $336 million in revenue, which was far better than analyst estimates of $0.51 per share in earnings on $305.9 million in sales. Guidance was also well ahead of expectations.A police officer using Axon software in a patrol car. Image source: Axon Enterprise .