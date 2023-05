Why Axon Enterprise Stock Is Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) took it on the chin on Wednesday despite a solid earnings report, as investors fretted about future growth rates. Overnight, a number of Wall Street analysts defended the stock, and investors are apparently giving the shares a second look.Axon shares traded up as much as 6% on Thursday morning following an upgrade and a number of price target boosts.Axon makes hardware and software for law enforcement agencies, including the Taser device. The company's first-quarter results seemed solid, as Axon easily beat on both earnings and revenue and raised its full-year guidance for sales.Continue reading