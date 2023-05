Why Axon Stock Got Hammered Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of law enforcement hardware and technology company Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) got hammered on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Axon stock was down about 17%.There are a lot of moving pieces in Axon's financial reports, but suffice it to say that most metrics are pointing up. The company generated record revenue of $343 million in Q1, up 34% year over year. Moreover, much of Axon's revenue is on a subscription plan, making recurring revenue a metric worth tracking. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached $520 million in Q1, up an even more impressive 49%.However, while year-over-year numbers looked good for Axon, investors may be fretting today about its future growth rate. The company signs long-term contracts with law enforcement agencies and, for this reason, investors look at future contract revenue to get a sense of growth going forward.Continue reading