Why Axon Stock Just Got Zapped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On a bright green day for the stock market -- the Dow is up 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 1.2% -- shares of one tech stock are looking particularly red this afternoon.As of 1:45 p.m. ET, Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) is down 5.1%, and you can blame Morgan Stanley for that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading