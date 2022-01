Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate. Axsome said its communication addressed two previously disclosed problems related to the analytical methods in one section of the NDA.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading