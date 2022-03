Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. For the second day in a row, the biotech's stock notched a double-digit rise in price, advancing to close the day nearly 12% higher. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares.Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders. Axsome is paying $59 million for Sunosi, and under the terms it will also fork over the royalties from the drug's net sales in the U.S.Image source: Getty Images.