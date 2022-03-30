|
30.03.2022 00:19:48
Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today
This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. For the second day in a row, the biotech's stock notched a double-digit rise in price, advancing to close the day nearly 12% higher. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares.Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders. Axsome is paying $59 million for Sunosi, and under the terms it will also fork over the royalties from the drug's net sales in the U.S.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!