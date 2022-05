Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Got Mashed on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are typically relieved and upbeat when a company completes an important acquisition. But in topsy-turvy sessions like the one we saw on Monday, even the best news for stocks can be taken badly.Biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) was a victim of this. Following the announcement of a successful closing of an asset buy, its shares ended the day 10% lower.Monday morning before market open, Axsome announced that it has completed the acquisition of the U.S. commercialization and intellectual property rights for Sunosi, a drug used to improve wakefulness in people suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) linked to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. Continue reading