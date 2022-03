Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results.What's the primary reason behind today's double-digit move higher? Axsome's Q4 earnings report and management's accompanying conference call this morning both suggested that the experimental major depression disorder (MDD) drug AXS-05 could be approved within a matter of weeks from now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading