Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crushing It Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the commercial-stage healthcare company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were up by a handsome 31.4%, on heavy volume, as of 9:53 a.m. ET Friday. The stock price of the specialist in central nervous system disorders is shooting higher today in response to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of its major depressive disorder (MDD) drug Auvelity. Auvelity has been under review with the FDA for well over a year at this point. The drug's review took longer than expected due to issues with the analytical methods in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of its regulatory application. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading