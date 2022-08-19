|
19.08.2022 17:20:46
Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crushing It Today
Shares of the commercial-stage healthcare company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were up by a handsome 31.4%, on heavy volume, as of 9:53 a.m. ET Friday. The stock price of the specialist in central nervous system disorders is shooting higher today in response to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of its major depressive disorder (MDD) drug Auvelity. Auvelity has been under review with the FDA for well over a year at this point. The drug's review took longer than expected due to issues with the analytical methods in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of its regulatory application. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!