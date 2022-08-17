Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.08.2022 00:25:51

Why Babylon Holdings Stock Took a Beating Today

Next-generation digital healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) went to great lengths today to quash rumors of a takeover. As a result, investors who were disappointed that the stock wasn't likely to pop on the announcement of a deal traded it down by over 5% on Tuesday.When companies want to dampen speculation of a buyout, they usually issue one tersely worded communication on the matter. Babylon published two.Monday afternoon, one minute before market close, the specialty healthcare company went the terse route. It issued a two-sentence news release stating that "it is not engaged in nor has it had contact or discussions with any potential acquirer."Continue reading
Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

