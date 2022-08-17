|
17.08.2022 00:25:51
Why Babylon Holdings Stock Took a Beating Today
Next-generation digital healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) went to great lengths today to quash rumors of a takeover. As a result, investors who were disappointed that the stock wasn't likely to pop on the announcement of a deal traded it down by over 5% on Tuesday.When companies want to dampen speculation of a buyout, they usually issue one tersely worded communication on the matter. Babylon published two.Monday afternoon, one minute before market close, the specialty healthcare company went the terse route. It issued a two-sentence news release stating that "it is not engaged in nor has it had contact or discussions with any potential acquirer."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Babylon Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Babylon Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Babylon Ltd
|1,02
|0,59%