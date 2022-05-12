|
12.05.2022 18:14:02
Why Babylon Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Shares of Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) had skyrocketed by 15.2% as of 11:38 a.m. ET Thursday. The big gain came after the digital healthcare company announced its first-quarter results before the market open. Babylon's Q1 revenue of $266 million was more than 3.5 times higher than its top-line result in the prior-year period. It also blew past the analysts' consensus estimate of $234.6 million. The company posted a loss of $95.1 million, or $0.24 per share. But the analysts' average estimate had been for a loss of $0.26 per share.It's not surprising that Babylon's shares soared considering its Q1 outperformance. However, the even better news in the update was management's improved outlook for 2022. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!