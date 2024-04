Why Badger Meter Stock Is Off the Charts Today

Shares of water measurer Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) jumped 12% through 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday after exceeding expectations with its Q1 2024 earnings report this morning.Analysts had forecast Badger Meter would earn $0.82 per share on sales of $182.3 million -- but Badger beat those numbers with a stick. Badger's earnings for the quarter came within a whisker of $1 a share -- $0.99 -- and sales were $196.3 million. Badger Meter scored wins across the board this morning, growing sales 23% year over year, expanding its operating profit margin by 290 basis points to 18.6%, and growing its net income a whopping 50%. CEO Kenneth Bockhorst credited both "robust customer demand" and "operating execution" for the "exceptional" results. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel