Why Baidu, Alibaba, and Li Auto Stocks Keep Falling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the second day running, Chinese tech stocks Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), and electric vehicle maker Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) tumbled.As of 3:05 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares had shed 5.7% of their worth, Baidu stock had fallen 10.5%, and Li Auto was leading the whole Chinese tech space lower with a 15.2% loss.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading