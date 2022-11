Why Baidu, Bilibili, and Other Chinese Stocks Roared Higher This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks of some of China's most popular companies were roaring higher on Friday on speculation that a long-running dispute with U.S. regulators could soon be nearing an end and that the country could soon lift pandemic-related restrictions that have stifled growth.With that as a backdrop, shares of steaming video platform Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) soared as much as 17.5%, e-commerce platform Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) surged as much as 13.6%, search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped as much as 11.4%, and digital retailer Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed as much as 9.5%. As of 10:59 a.m. ET, the four were still trading higher, up 14.9%, 13.2%, 8.7%, and 8.7%, respectively.There wasn't any company-specific news driving the gains, but rather broader economic and regulatory developments that moved the stocks higher.