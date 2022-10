Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively.What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask? Well, basically, the thinking goes like this: If Xi was tough on Chinese tech stocks in the middle of his second term -- which according to tradition should have been his final term in office -- now that he's broken with tradition and taken a third term, there's really no reason to think he will need to moderate his views on the proper relationship between government and private enterprise going forward.