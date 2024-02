Why Baidu, Nio, and XPeng Stocks Popped Today

Tuesday is shaping up to be a be a good day to own Chinese tech stocks, as rumors continue to mount that Chinese President Xi Jinping's government is about to step into the stock market in a big (and good) way, to help reverse a slide in investor sentiment that has cost the Shanghai Composite Index about 18% over the last nine months. Shares of popular Chinese internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are up 3.8% through 11:45 a.m. ET, while Chinese electric vehicle (EV) companies Nio (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are up an even more optimistic 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively.It's not even just these three stocks that are performing well today, either. "Battered Chinese stocks leapt to their largest one-day gain in two years," reported Reuters earlier this morning. President Xi is planning to have a sit-down with state securities regulators to talk about means of curbing short-selling of Chinese shares. At the same time, China's so-called "national team" of largely state-controlled investment funds is said to be planning to buy more shares of Chinese companies in an effort to prop up stock prices. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel