Why Bakkt Holdings, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today

Shares of several crypto stocks rose today after reporting earnings results and as closely monitored inflation data continued to come in soft, suggesting that inflation could be peaking.Shares of the digital asset platform and marketplace Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) traded more than 12% higher at 10:50 a.m. ET today. Shares of the Bitcoin-miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) traded roughly 8% higher, and shares of the miner Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded nearly 15% higher.Yesterday, new data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks prices on a range of consumer goods and services, showed that the CPI grew 8.5% on a year-over-year basis in July, less than economists had been forecasting. Furthermore, the CPI did not grow at all from June.