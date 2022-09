Why Ball Stock Plunged 24% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ball (NYSE: BALL) plunged 24% for August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the aluminum can maker's second-quarter report beat Wall Street sales estimates, but widely missed earnings expectations.Consumer demand was much lower than expected as inflation continues to take a toll on sales. Coupled with Ball's exit from Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine, the metal-container company was forced to slash its target for shareholder capital returns from an expected $1.75 billion to $1 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading