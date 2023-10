Why Ball Stock Popped on Friday

In a fine end to its trading week, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) stock flew higher on Friday after an analyst upgraded his recommendation. The food packaging -- canning, to put it another way -- specialist's share price defied gravity by more than 3%, on a day when the bellwether S&P 500 index stumbled to a 0.3% decline.The party doing the upgrading was Jefferies. Well before market open, prognosticator Philip Ng changed his recommendation on Ball stock to buy from hold. In doing so, he added $1 per share to his price target for a new level of $64. That implies significant upside of almost 30% to the current share price. In his research note heralding the upgrade, Ng wrote, "With the multiple rebasing back to pre-2019 levels, [free cash flow] reaccelerating, and fundamentals at a trough, we find the risk:reward attractive."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel