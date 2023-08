Why Ballard Power Systems Stock Is Soaring Today

The bears are dominating today's market activity, but shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) are unaffected thanks to the company's news about an impressive new collaboration. Ballard announced that it's partnering with Ford (NYSE: F), and investors are charged up about the company's prospects.As of 11:07 a.m. ET, shares of Ballard Power Systems are up 9.8%.Ballard and Ford announced today that they've signed a letter of intent regarding a partnership to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicle. According to the deal, Ballard will provide Ford with two hydrogen fuel cell engines in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel