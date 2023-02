Why Bandwidth Stock Collapsed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

My, what a difference three months make!Three months ago, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) was on cloud nine, beating earnings and soaring 40% and more in a day after reporting Q3 earnings -- and promising even more good news in Q4.Three months later, Q4 is here! Bandwidth's news is just as great as was promised, and arguably even better. And yet, Bandwidth stock is falling 28.1% through 12:35 p.m. ET on forecasts of a less profitable Q1 2023.Continue reading