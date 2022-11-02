|
02.11.2022 16:20:43
Why Bandwidth Stock Soared 41.5% This Morning
Shares of cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) blazed 41.5% higher on Monday, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, after "beating earnings" by a factor of nine last night.Heading into Q3 earnings, analysts had forecast Bandwidth would earn only $0.03 per share (pro forma) on sales of $140.9 million. In fact, Bandwidth earned $0.27 per share, and sales came in at $148 million. Now, the news wasn't entirely good. Sales actually grew only about 13% year over year, which isn't bad, but isn't super. And gross profit margins on those sales actually declined about one percentage point to 43%. (At least, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), they declined. Pro forma gross margins improved by 300 basis points). Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bandwidth Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
02.11.22
|Why Bandwidth Stock Soared 41.5% This Morning (MotleyFool)
|
31.10.22
|Ausblick: Bandwidth A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.22
|Why Bandwidth Stock Tumbled Today (MotleyFool)