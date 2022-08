Why Bandwidth Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND), an enterprise cloud communications company, were falling today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While it reported revenue and earnings that outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, investors appeared unenthused by the results. The tech stock was down by 8.6% at the end of the trading day.Bandwidth reported second-quarter revenue of $136 million, which was up 12% from the year-ago quarter and beat Wall Street's average estimate of $133.6 million. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.04 beat analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share.