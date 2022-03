Why Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Other Bank Stocks Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Financial stocks rallied on Wednesday as investors' fears of an imminent recession were lessened.By the close of trading, shares of megabanks JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were up 4%, 5.8%, and 6.4%, respectively.Events in Eastern Europe have led to a sharp rise in the prices of oil, gas, and other commodities. This, combined with the Federal Reserve's indication that it will raise interest rates to combat persistently high inflation, has sparked concerns among investors that the U.S. economy could fall into a deep and prolonged recession.Continue reading