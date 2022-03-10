|
10.03.2022 00:18:38
Why Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Other Bank Stocks Jumped Today
Financial stocks rallied on Wednesday as investors' fears of an imminent recession were lessened.By the close of trading, shares of megabanks JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were up 4%, 5.8%, and 6.4%, respectively.Events in Eastern Europe have led to a sharp rise in the prices of oil, gas, and other commodities. This, combined with the Federal Reserve's indication that it will raise interest rates to combat persistently high inflation, has sparked concerns among investors that the U.S. economy could fall into a deep and prolonged recession.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!