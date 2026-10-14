Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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14.10.2026 22:08:23
Why Bank of America Plunged Today
Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) fell hard on Wednesday, down as much as 8.7%, before recovering and ending the trading day with a 4.7% decline.
Bank of America reported earnings this morning, missing on both the top and bottom lines. On top of that, after market close yesterday, government regulators announced it was fining Bank of America $1.2 billion over a failure to properly monitor billions in suspect transactions through its system.
In the third quarter, Bank of America grew revenue 3.4% to $30.0 billion, while adjusted (non-GAAP) EPS grew 3.8% to $1.08. Even though adjusted EPS left out the regulatory fine, those metrics still missed analyst expectations.
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