06.04.2023 19:54:56
Why Bank of America Stock Plunged 16.6% in March
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) took a big hit in March, as its stock price sank 16.6% during the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is currently trading at around $28 per share as of April 6, down about 15.8% year to date. Conversely, the major market indexes were all up in March, as the S&P 500 gained 3.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.5% for the month. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
