Why Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Was Having Such a Lousy Week

Small California lender Bank of Marin (NASDAQ: BMRC) was surely wishing this week would come to a close. The company's share price was down by more than 13% as of Friday before market open, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A quarterly earnings miss and general investor wariness on regional and local banks were the key reasons for this decline.Bank of Marin's no-good week kicked off Monday morning before market open with its first-quarter earnings release.For the period, revenue for the bank totaled just under $37.3 million, which was 12% higher year over year. However, net income slipped, dropping to a bit over $9.4 million ($0.59 per share) from the year-ago quarter's nearly $10.5 million. Continue reading