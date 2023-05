Why Bank Stocks Like Bank of America Shot Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It seems the U.S. banking system won't collapse after all...at least for now. An unexpectedly bullish update from a regional lender many thought was at risk of collapsing bolstered bank stocks on Wednesday.Quite a few saw notable, market-beating gains, including Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), which closed the day 4.4% higher, and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) with a 3% gain. They were joined by U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and next-generation lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) advancing a respective 6.2% and 10.4%.Banks got off to a rocking start on Wednesday thanks to the latest news from the supposedly vulnerable Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL). The company said that its deposit base has grown by $1.8 billion on a quarter-to-date basis, and by $600 million since May 2, to reach over $49 billion. Of that latter total, around 79% of deposits are insured by the government's Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Continue reading