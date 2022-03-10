|
10.03.2022 21:00:00
Why Baozun Is Crashing Today
Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) stockholders are seeing red today, to the tune of 16.2% as of 2 p.m. ET Thursday. Shares of China's e-commerce outfit plunged in response to its decline in revenue for the three-month stretch ending in December.While most companies are still climbing their way out of pandemic-driven lulls, Baozun is running into a headwind. The e-commerce solutions provider generated $497.9 million in sales for its final quarter of fiscal 2021, down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. CEO Vincent Qiu explained during the quarterly earnings call that "a weak consumption sentiment and constrictive government policies persist for China's e-commerce" in the wake of the coronavirus contagion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baozun Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
11.03.22
|Why Baozun Stock Plummeted This Week (MotleyFool)
|
10.03.22
|Why Baozun Is Crashing Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.03.22
|Baozun (BZUN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
09.03.22
|Ausblick: Baozun A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.12.21
|Why Chinese Stocks Ranging From JD.com to Baozun to XPeng Soared Today (MotleyFool)
|
15.12.21
|Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Baozun (MotleyFool)
|
15.12.21
|Why Baozun Stock Is in Trouble (MotleyFool)
|
03.12.21