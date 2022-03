Why Baozun Stock Is Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) are losing ground in today's trading. The China-based e-commerce company's share price was down roughly 9.3% as of 3 p.m. ET Thursday. Chinese stocks have seen volatile trading this week. After starting the week with a day of huge sell-offs, companies based out of the region generally enjoyed strong rebound momentum, but they're seeing a pullback in today's daily session. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading